Adam Jackson will be joining the Rattle Owl in Micklegate on May 19 heading up the tasting menu restaurant as well as their new Tansy Beetle Bar offering.

Read next:

Last year the restaurant, which is owned by Clarrie O’Callaghan, was named in the Michelin Guide and a month earlier they were visited by AA inspectors and were awarded two stars as a result.

Clarrie O’Callaghan

Adam Jackson has joined the team at The Rattle Owl having left Grays Court Hotel and Bow Room Restaurant where he was head chef.

Prior to that he worked at the Feversham Arms in Helmsley, as executive chef and Adam's earlier roles include executive chef at The Park restaurant at Marmadukes hotel in York, head chef at the Black Swan, Oldstead, when it won a Michelin star, and executive chef at Sutton Park, Sutton-on-the-Forest.

The Rattle Owl

Adam is joined by general manager Alex Stainsby, having worked closely together for a few years at Grays.

Adam said: "I'm so pleased to be joining The Rattle Owl at such an interesting time with the launch of its new Tansy Beetle Bar as well as developing the beautiful upstairs rooms for my own tasting menu.

"I've long been a fan of Clarrie's commitment to sustainability right from inception and being able to work with some amazing local suppliers as well as having the freedom and creativity that comes from working in an independent restaurant is very exciting.

"Given the cost of living crisis it is critical for the sector to be able to offer our customers dining options at different price points."

Clarrie said: "Dining at Adam's restaurant was one of the first things I did when I returned home to York, and we even went there for a celebratory meal a week after opening my own place.

"I'm really looking forward to opening the bar menu with Adam in particular - its been years in the making since we got the bar licence but with the bumps in the industry over the past few years we had to concentrate on our core restaurant offering.

"Being able to pay homage to the Tansy Beetle - our own native York species and play a part in raising awareness of its endangered status makes me incredibly proud.

"We have the blessing of the Tansy Beetle Action Group and will be working on various efforts to help support the Tansy Beetle's native habitat."

Adam replaces head chef Tom Heywood who is moving on.

Clarrie said: "We are so grateful to Tom, who steered the restaurant through some of the most turbulent times the industry has known, and wish him and Laurissa well on their new endeavours."

Tom Heywood (Image: Rattle Owl)