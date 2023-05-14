Viewers saw 26 countries get through to the final and perform their chosen song before Sweden was crowned.

Loreen sang Tattoo and came out on top with 583 points.

The 39-year-old has become the first woman – and only the second person – to claim the coveted glass microphone trophy twice.

Loreen, Sweden's entry, won Eurovision 2023 (Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

What does a Eurovision entry receive when they’re crowned the winner?





Each finalist of Eurovision will receive a score for their performance and the country with the most points will win the contest.

The winning country will receive a glass microphone trophy which is a “custom design” made for the contest, the official Eurovision website states.

It’s a handmade trophy made of “solid transparent glass with sand-blasted and painted detailing.”

The website also reveals that the songwriters and composers of the song sung by the winner of the contest also receive smaller versions of the Eurovision trophy.

The UK's entry from last year, Sam Ryder, gracing the Eurovision stage once more with another anthemic song 🎸 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/TblEAbZ23B — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023

Who was the UK’s act and where did they place?





The UK’s Eurovision entry for 2023 was 25-year-old Mae Muller from London.

Muller came in at 25th place with her track I Wrote A Song.

She was awarded 24 points for the United Kingdom for her performance on Saturday night.

Last year, the UK came second in Turin with Sam Ryder performing his track Space Man.