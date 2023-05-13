Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, proposed the idea for reduced speed limits near homes to Transport Secretary Mark Harper, in a question to the Department for Transport.

Ms Maskell said: "I ask the Secretary of State for Transport if he will make it his policy to require local councils to introduce maximum speed limits of 10 miles per hour in residential areas?”

However, this suggestion has been criticised by the Conservative party.

A Tory spokesman said: "This question shows just how out of touch Labour is.

"10mph speed limits would be bonkers, pushing up congestion and making it impossible to drive.

"Labour's anti-car crusade would see ordinary motorists taxed off the road."

Currently, there are very few 10mph speed limit zones across the country, largely in central areas and car parks.

A Labour spokesman said has said that this not being considered by Labour, however: "Under the Conservatives, motorists have never had it so bad.

"Our roads are falling apart, and ministers are refusing to stand up to the oil and gas giants raking it in at the petrol pump."