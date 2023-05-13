A North Yorkshire beach has been temporarily closed following the discovery of human bones.
North Yorkshire Police has a temporary closure sign has been placed on the beach at Filey after "possible" human bones were found at around 12pm today (May 13).
Officers have said the public will be informed when the beach reopens and the items have been recovered.
Report any infomation to 101, option 1, crime reference NYP-13052023-0177.
