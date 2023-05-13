North Yorkshire Police has reported that the body of a local woman was recovered from the River Nidd, near Bilton Viaduct, in the Harrogate area.

Concerns were raised about the woman, who is in her 40s, on the morning of Saturday, May 13, and an urgent missing person investigation was launched.

The woman's body was found by the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Marine and Underwater Search Unit at around 1.20pm.

Officers have reported that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Coroner in due course.

The woman’s family are being supported by the police.

Crime Reference Number: 12230085584