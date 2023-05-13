A body was recovered by the police from a river near Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that the body of a local woman was recovered from the River Nidd, near Bilton Viaduct, in the Harrogate area.
Concerns were raised about the woman, who is in her 40s, on the morning of Saturday, May 13, and an urgent missing person investigation was launched.
Read Next:
- Do you remember when Harrogate hosted the Eurovision final?
- North Yorkshire farmhouse with 'multiple homes' for sale at £1.75M
The woman's body was found by the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Marine and Underwater Search Unit at around 1.20pm.
Officers have reported that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Coroner in due course.
The woman’s family are being supported by the police.
Crime Reference Number: 12230085584
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article