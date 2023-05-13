YO! Sushi is coming to the food court on Monday, May 15, offering customers hot Tokyo style street food, hot rice and noodles, and the freshly rolled sushi that it is known for.

To celebrate the opening, YO! is giving away 100 free katsu curries on the day.

The manager, Paul Tyler, said: "We are delighted to expand our food offer even further this week by welcoming a brand-new YO! Sushi concept kiosk to the Centre.

"The addition of such a well-known high street staple to the food court will helps us to reach a whole new audience of foodies in the community and engage our loyal customers with something new to tickle their tastebuds.”

YO! Sushi is known for its authentic Japanese dishes, including the katsu curries, an array of sushi options, noodle bowls, as well as its popular Crunchy Cali Rolls and YO! fries.