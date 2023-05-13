Femmes Fortissimo, an occasional band of 50 brass and percussion players, took the stage in Acomb Parish Hall in April.

The band featured guest soloist Rebecca Lundberg, the principal trombone with the internationally renowned Fairey Band.

They raised £900 for the York-based charity Survive, in 25 Micklegate, to shine a light on violence against women and girls.

Femmes Fortissimo

They also gave a presentation to the audience about the life-changing work conducted by Survive, which led to a further £161 being donated that evening.

Mags Godderidge, the charity's chief executive officer, said: "It was an incredible, uplifting and joyous event that really shone a light on the issue of violence against women and girls.

"After another year of unprecedented demand for our specialist services, we were delighted to once again be the chosen charity partner for the Femmes Fortissimo concert.

"The £900 raised from ticket sales and donations will help us help more survivors rebuild their lives after sexual violence and abuse”.

The band's musical director, Clare Winter, put together a programme based around the York International Women's Week theme of 'Solidarity'.

The ‘Music Can Do This’ theme was taken from a line in a poem by Tony Walsh which is, "You can do this, get through this, you proved this, you knew this. The proof is, the truth is, just music, can do this."

Survive, which started in 1990, delivers a range of specialist services in York and North Yorkshire to adult survivors of rape, sexual assault, or child sexual abuse.

Each year the charity supports counsellors and trauma therapists help over 900 survivors rebuild their lives.

Survive is also commissioned by the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire to deliver counselling and talking therapy support to any adult victim of crime in Craven, Harrogate, Hambleton, Richmondshire, Selby and the City of York.

To enquire about Survive support work, counselling, or trauma therapy, call 01904 638813 or visit www.survive-northyorks.org.uk/make-a-referral/.

The Survive Helpline also supports those affected directly or indirectly by sexual violence or abuse and can be contacted 10am-12pm, Monday to Thursdays on 0808 145 1887.

Survivors do not need to report the crime to the police to access Survive’s services and they can access support for things that happened recently or a long time ago such as child sexual abuse.