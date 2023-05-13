This comes as reports also suggest that ITV bosses were angered after Schofield came out publically about the pair's "rift".

Previously, the well-known TV star described Holly as his "rock" but had said recent weeks “haven’t been easy for either of us”.

It was suggested that this statement was a PR 'own-goal' with it emerging that neither Holly Willoughby nor ITV knew of it.

(PA) Holly Willoughby and ITV apparently knew nothing about Philip Schofield's statement on their relationship (Image: PA)

'Manageable situation turned into feeding frenzy' as Philip Schofield faces being axed from This Morning

One source told the Mirror newspaper that matters were made worse, adding: “This Morning’s ­relationship with its viewers is built on trust, and they have to believe that Holly [Holly Willoughby] and Phil’s [Phillip Schofield] friendship, and what they’re watching, is real.

“While there was a bit of noise and speculation about their ­relationship cooling, it could have easily been ignored.

“But by putting this statement out there, he has turned what was a manageable situation into a feeding frenzy. If viewers now no longer believe in the pair, and make their views clear next week, make no mistake, ITV will act.

“Phil’s position is looking ­increasingly precarious. Monday is very much D-day, but the same could apply to any day next week. No one is bigger than the brand.”

The source added that reports about the duo's waning relationship were "massively overblown".

You never know what you'll hear coming from the Loose Women studio! 😂 pic.twitter.com/5I6goxAwl8 — This Morning (@thismorning) May 11, 2023

“Yes, they aren’t as chummy as before, but any suggestion they were at loggerheads and not talking off-air was false.

“But despite not meaning to Phil’s public statement has now created this perception, and if that cuts through to the viewers, it’s over.”

This comes after Schofield returned to the morning programme after taking a leave of absence around the time of his brother's sex abuse trial in Exeter.

His brother, Timothy, was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between 2016 and 2019.