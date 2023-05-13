Situated in Hunmanby, in the northern end of the Yorkshire Wolds, close to Filey Bay, is Dale Farm, at an asking price of £1.75 million.

Dale Farm

Dale Farm is a five bedroom home, and attached three bedroom cottage, which comes with further business properties that are currently used as holiday accommodation.

Kitchen

The courtyard

The current owners said: "This is an outstanding home and business for anyone looking for a great lifestyle in the countryside yet close to all amenities.

“The property is accessible to the North York Moors national park, Filey, York, Malton and Beverly, and is ideally situated for those interested in walking, cycling, and sea swimming or sailing.

"We are retiring now but can’t overstate how much we will miss the peace and beauty of this place, hosting our guests and some wonderful family gatherings."

The business properties accommodate up to 26 self catering and glamping guests, who can choose to stay in a cabin, the treehouse a studio, an apartment, or the summerhouse.

Treehouse holiday accommodation

They have all been converted from the original farm buildings, with the names such as 'Old Dairy', and 'The Granary' revealing their former use.

Plus, there is the chance to run another business venture, as the courtyard outbuilding, once used as the stables, is currently used as a wedding venue with ‘The Yorkshireman' bar.

Cabin holiday accommodation

In the past, the business has facilitated yoga and mindfulness retreats, and the current owners have said that the summerhouse makes an ideal yoga studio.

The property sits within three acres of gardens which includes a pond, a small meadow, a woodland, and two gardens, one of which includes a fruit cage.

The Yorkshireman bar

It offers the opportunity to grow fruit and vegetables, and keep hens and other livestock.

Also within the grounds is an outdoor biomass boiler which is registered with the government’s Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

Living room

The farmhouse is spread over three floors and has two living areas, a conservatory, and three bathrooms.

The cottage also has three bathrooms and a conservatory, presenting the alternative opportunity of multigenerational living.

Those interested in viewing the property can contact the estate agent Rural Scene at 01264 850700 or postbox@ruralscene.co.uk.