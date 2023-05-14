To help expecting parents, the life insurance team at Comparethemarket analysed data from the Office for National Statistics to reveal the most popular spring and summer-inspired names, as well as those that have fallen out of favour in recent years.

The study also revealed which seasonal names have fallen out of favour since 2011, with Varsha (‘rain’) seeing the greatest decline for girls (-100%) and Arun (‘dawn’) declining the most for boys (-67%).

Well-loved names Lucy (‘light’) and Chloe (‘blooming’) have also experienced a decline in popularity, both being used over 70% less than they were in 2011.

These are the seasonal girls names that have seen the biggest decrease in the last ten years:

Varsha – down 100% Brooke – down 83% Tamar – down 79% Lucy – down 73% Chloe - down 72%

And the boys names:

Arun – down 67% Dayton – down 65% Dylan – down 63% Owen – down 59% Kai – down 47%

At the other end of the scale, the research revealed Nova (meaning ‘new’) is leading the way for girls’ names, becoming 7,129% more popular since 2011.

This is followed by Aura (‘soft breeze’) which experienced a 1,525% surge in popularity, and Primrose which rose by 916%.

For boys, the name August sees the biggest jump in popularity, with a 1,383% increase in the number of babies named after this summer month.

Hunter and Axel follow in second and third, with a growth of 1,236% and 902% respectively.

These are the girls names that have seen the biggest change in the last decade:

Nova - 7,129% Aura - 1,525% Primrose - 916% Parker - 850% Juniper - 730% Ivy - 624% Maple - 500% Posy - 500% Oceana - 467% Olive - 397%

And the boys names:

August - 1,383% Hunter - 1,236% Axel - 902% Parker - 675% Ash - 367% Asher - 243% Sage - 240% Denver - 229% Ocean - 207% Osiris - 200%

The study also revealed which celeb-inspired names are the trendiest based on how much they grew in popularity between 2011 and 2021.

For girls, the name Reign comes top of the list, becoming 1,600% more popular since 2011. The name is gender-neutral, but appears to have caught on more for girls – despite being made popular by Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign, who was born in 2014.

Meanwhile, Bowie comes top of the list for boys with a massive 1,850% hike in popularity between 2011 and 2021 – no doubt inspired by British pop music icon David Bowie, who unfortunately passed away in 2016.

These are the girls names that have seen the biggest increase:

Reign - 1,600% Winter - 947% Monroe - 740% Aurora - 720% River - 713% Bodhi - 667% Blue - 300% Hazel - 167% Sunny - 142% Ariel - 118%

And the boys names:

Bowie - 1,850% Bear - 1,443% Arlo - 1,263% Bodhi - 1,247% Apollo - 725% Ziggy - 656% Ace - 641% Otis - 637% Archer - 600% Maverick - 523%

Anna McEntee from the life insurance team at Comparethemarket said: “Choosing a baby name is a very personal and exciting decision for families.

“It's fascinating to see baby name trends change over time, with old favourites like Lucy and Chloe falling out of fashion, and more unique names such as Nova gaining popularity.

“Whether you opt for a traditional name or something a little more unusual, hopefully, our research will help to inspire the perfect name for your bundle of joy.”