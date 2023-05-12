North Yorkshire Police say Natalie was last seen in her home village Thorpe Willoughby, near Selby, at about 11am today (Friday, May 12).

Natalie is described as white, with long brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5ft 1in tall.

A police spokesperson said she may be wearing black leggings, a black hoodie and black trainers with a green stripe.

Police are searching for Natalie, 12

They added: "Anyone with information about Natalie's whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency."

Anyone who can help should call 101 and select option one, or dial 999 if you have an immediate sighting.

Please quote incident number NYP-12052023-0293 when passing information.