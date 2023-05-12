Earlier today North Yorkshire Police issued an "urgent" appeal in a bid to locate the youngster.

The force said she had not been seen in her home village Thorpe Willoughby, near Selby, since about 11am today (Friday, May 12).

But tonight at 7.41pm the police confirmed the girl had been found.

A spokesperson said: "A 12-year-old girl missing from her home in Thorpe Willoughby, near Selby, has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to locate her."