The two locations are featured in the top 20 list for the ‘best campsites to boost your mental well-being’ by the outdoor accommodation booking platform Pitchup.

The data was determined by analysing and compiling a list of all reviews on the site that contained words linked to improved mental health and well-being.

Ash Keys Caravan Park in Eshton and Beechwood Caravan Park in York have both been named on the top 20 list of the best UK campsites for wellness.

On the Pitchup website, it says: “Ash Keys Caravan Park is a family-friendly site in a quiet corner of a family-run 165-acre farm.

“This peaceful spot is at the southern end of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, half a mile from the teeny hamlet of Eshton and five minutes’ drive from more extensive amenities (pubs, takeaways and small supermarkets) in Gargrave.

“This is a most handy spot to settle in for outdoor activities: you can take walks or bike rides directly from the park, join nearby major trails like the Pennine Way (three quarters of a mile from the park), Way of the Roses and National Cycle Network Route 68.

“The fab attractions around Malham (Malham Cove, Janet’s Foss and Gordale Scar) are about a 15-minute drive away.”

Commenting on Beechwood Caravan Park, the Pitchup website also says: “York, oh yes indeed – and as many times as you fancy popping in too… As the name suggests, Beechwood Caravan Park York is in a most handy spot for days out in this splendid city – it’s just off the A64 and about a 10-minute drive from the city centre (or a stress-free bus ride from the park and ride two miles away).

“Not that you’d guess either of those facts while staying at this peaceful rural North Yorkshire site: it’s a private and sheltered spot spread over eight acres surrounded by mature trees and hedgerows.

“There’s plenty of space on the pitches, all of which have electric hookups and access to a chemical disposal area and recycling facilities.”

Dan Yates, founder of Pitchup said: “There is plenty of research out there which shows a direct correlation between getting outside during daylight hours and state of mind.

“Being outside is not only good for our physical health but also for our mental health.

“So many reviews on our website reference how positive and peaceful their stay made them feel, which is testament to the impact this kind of holiday can have.”