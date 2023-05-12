Blast Lane had been pencilled in for the gig at the Malton venue, but they have had to pull out because of a band member’s illness, and their place has been taken by the Alex Fawcett Band.

Organiser Paul Winn said: "The Alex Fawcett Band have kindly agreed to cover. They have been booked previously, but on both occasions Covid got in the way, so I'm really pleased they are finally able to make it.’’

As the leader and inspiration behind the band, Alex Fawcett has fast become a popular and well-respected member of the UK's blues rock fraternity. He plays with a youthful style which echoes the guitarists of the past, mixed with a huge modern sound and feel.

The band is made up of some of the North East’s premier musicians and they generate an electrifying sound and great music.

The Ryedale Blues Club evening takes place on Thursday, May 25 at 8pm. Tickets are £10 from www.themiltonrooms.com