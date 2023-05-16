A spokesman for the MP said the closure has “caused significant concern” to his constituents who receive NHS care from it.

He continued: “BUPA remains committed that all current treatments up until June 30 will be prioritised, yet routine check-ups may face disruption. However, as it stands patients should assume that their appointments up until June 30 are going ahead unless they are contacted by the practice.”

Constituents have also expressed concern for staff and BUPA has reassured the MP it is committed to supporting them either by reallocating them to another practice or part of the BUPA community where possible.

Mr Sturdy has also written to the local Integrated Care Board (ICB) seeking a meeting about dental care provision in York.

READ MORE: 7,000 patients 'to lose NHS dentist' as BUPA to close Holgate practice

The spokesman added: “Despite having more dentists in the sector we have seen a substantial drop in the willingness to carry out NHS dental work which is why Julian will argue we desperately need to see workforce data analysed.

“Julian is meeting with Minister Neil O’Brien MP this month to discuss the challenges the dental sector faces as well visiting a selection of dental care practices in York that provide NHS treatment.”