And it added that it was investing in its Lawrence Street practice in a bid to support the delivery of its NHS contract.

BUPA told The Press: “We have taken the very difficult decision to close our Holgate Park practice due to the difficulty in recruiting dentists to deliver NHS care.

“Where possible we have offered redeployment opportunities to nearby BUPA practices so that our teams can continue to care for our valued NHS patients and we are doing everything we can to support our customers to find an alternative care provider.

“We are fully committed to doing our part to give patients access to quality dental care in York, including investment in a new surgery at our Lawrence Street practice to support the delivery of the large NHS dental contract that we will continue to retain.”

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said she has spoken to the dental surgery in Holgate, BUPA and many constituents, since the dental surgery closures were announced.

The MP said: “Dentists and patients have come together to object to this closure at a time when we have impossible waiting times which are causing significant harm to people’s teeth.

“I know patients of these practices are extremely concerned, with significant numbers having signed my online petition calling on the Government to stop the privatisation of dental care and one specifically created by patients of BUPA Dental.

“I have further raised this impending closure in Parliament in the recent Reforms to Dentistry debate last month.”

Ms Maskell added: “Contracting with the private sector is never in the interests of patients. It is time that more dentists were trained, and a full NHS Dental Service established in the public sector.”