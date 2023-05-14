Our black and white photo dates from 1980 - more than 40 years ago - and shows Fossgate, from Pavement looking down towards Walmgate and Merchantgate.

On close inspection we can see some of the businesses of the street - all long gone now.

We can make out the Lambourne restaurant, Huxtable menswear, Rodgers, The Skinn Shop, York Photo Audio Centre selling cameras and film, and Track records. In the top-left hand corner we can see a painting and decorating shop too.

Further down, on the right, we can make out the pretty arc of the bridge over the River Foss with its ornate lamppost - and next to that the magnificent building that was Stubbs ironmongers, now the Loch Fyne restaurant.

We can also make out a picture gallery on corner of Merchantgate where the Corner Grill restaurant used to stand.

And there is a white delivery van advertising Sunblest Bread.

Thanks to City of York Council's Explore Archive for the photo.