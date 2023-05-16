And waiting lists are so bad, one elderly resident fears they may not live long enough to make their appointment.

BUPA is making the move as part of a nationwide closure or merger of 85 dental practices across the UK, blaming higher energy and other costs.

The private healthcare provider also cites increased complexities in government contracting rules and a nationwide shortage of dentists.

Nearly a fifth of its practices are to close or merge, affecting half a million patients.

This includes the 7,000-patient Holgate practice, due to close on June 30, which has 27 staff, including nine dentists.

The practice provides private care but also does work for the NHS.

A patient, who declined to be identified, told The Press: “The practice team are shocked and devastated.

“They need an explanation from BUPA as to why this practice is closing, as it is well established, has no problem recruiting staff and they think that it is profitable.

“They are looking at the options to keep the practice viable and open.

“Already, some of the staff have had offers of work/space in other York dental practices.

“However, closure of the practice would make it difficult for many patients to find another dentist.”

York has around 40 dental practices, half of which are private patients-only, half of which treat both NHS and private patients.

Whilst those who can afford to go private will eventually find a practice to treat them, the fear is those who cannot, won’t.

Surveys show 90 per cent of practices across the UK won’t accept new adult NHS patients, which according to Healthwatch York is the case in York.

Healthwatch York says 7,000 York residents will be hit by the BUPA Holgate closure.

The lobby group says it is “extremely concerned” about more people in York being unable to access dentistry.

Healthwatch York manager Sian Balsom told The Press: “For most of the past two years, the main reason people contact us is regarding the lack of NHS dentistry in the city.”

Earlier this year, Healthwatch York sent a submission to the Government’s Health Select Committee, a report which built on its previous works on the issue. The group seeks changes to contracts, more dentists and more funding.

It also notes York lacks ‘urgent’ NHS dental services and the nearest such provision being Harrogate or Leeds.

Ms Balsom reported ‘significant concern’ from people who fear they won’t be able to find an NHS dentist.

She added: “One local resident told us they are deeply worried as an older person that they will not live long enough to make it to the top of a five-year waiting list.

“Another told us their partner is now in limbo as their dentist is closing - they have had a number of teeth removed but have not yet started work to replace them. They worry there is no NHS choice for them in the city.”

She added: “It remains a significant concern for Healthwatch York that the oral health needs of York residents are simply not being met.”

BUPA told The Press: “We have taken the very difficult decision to close our Holgate Park practice due to the difficulty in recruiting dentists to deliver NHS care.

“Where possible we have offered redeployment opportunities to nearby BUPA practices so that our teams can continue to care for our valued NHS patients and we are doing everything we can to support our customers to find an alternative care provider.

“We are fully committed to doing our part to give patients access to quality dental care in York, including investment in a new surgery at our Lawrence Street practice to support the delivery of the large NHS dental contract that we will continue to retain.”