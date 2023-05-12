The City of York Council was run by a Liberal Democrat-Green coalition for four years, but will now been taken over by the Labour Party following its victory at the May local elections.

The Green Party was completely wiped out and Liberal Democrats now take Labour’s place as the opposition party.

But the third biggest party, the Conservatives, say the relationship between the Liberal Democrats and the Labour Party will continue to be difficult.

“I think on most issues we and Labour are on the same page,” Conservative group leader Cllr Chris Steward said.

“Liberal Democrats and Labour don’t get on with each other and it will be a difficult relationship.

“It will be quite a fractious relationship and hopefully that will give us space to be heard.”

This was recognised by the new leader of City of York Council, Cllr Claire Douglas, who said she wants to work with all parties to deliver for the city.

She said: “It’s been a fractious four years.

“Our view of them [the Liberal Democrats] in administration is that there was blatantly and obviously incorrect decision making.

“So that doesn’t breed a good working relationship, but we have to move on and look to the future.

“And we’re always open to working with other parties as needed”.

Lib Dem leader Nigel Ayre said: “The Liberal Democrats have always worked in partnership to deliver what is best for residents and our city.

“York Labour has inherited an impressive legacy with major progress on York Central, Station Gateway, York Outer Ring Road, Clifton library, the Local Plan, Haxby Station amongst others and we will offer our experience to ensure these key projects are delivered.

“The Liberal Democrats will hold Labour to account for their election pledges and work to ensure the progress made on residents' key priorities over the last four years is not squandered.”