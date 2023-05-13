Our photos today take us back more than 40 years, when cars were still allowed in much of the city centre.

York's first taste of pedestrianisation came in 1971 when Stonegate became the first city 'foot-street' where cars were to be banned.

But it wasn't until the Eighties that the city's other main shopping streets were pedestrianised.

Work started in 1987 – initially in Market Street and Feasegate. Today, extending the foot streets remains a hot topic of debate among residents and businesses.

Meanwhile, here is a look back at York from the 1980s - do you remember when it looked like this - and which shops from this era did you love?

1. Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate in June 1980

2. Spurriergate in June 1980

3. Low Petergate, York, 1980

York Minster dominates in the distance. On the right is The York College for Girls which occupies a fine Georgian building. This was originally the York Church High School for Girls which was founded in 1891. In 1907 this school closed and the buildings were taken over by the College for Girls. It is now an Italian restaurant.

4. Parliament Street, York, 1980

The shops on St Sampson's Square can clearly be seen in the background, including Browns, with York Minster behind. There are some shoppers and many parked cars and bicycles.

5. Coney Street, June 1980

Coney Street has always been one of the main shopping streets in York. The light coloured building on the left-hand side of the image used to be occupied by Leak and Thorpe, which was a high-class department store patronised by all. The facade of Burton's is typically art deco. Just next to the Leak and Thorpe building is The Evening Press building. Shops we can spot in the photo include: Singer, Stead & Simpson Shoes, Lees - and a sign for the legendary Willow Cafe.

6. Market Street in 1980

The photograph was taken from the Spurriergate end looking towards Parliament Street. We can see a branch of Boots on the left hand side.

7. Market Street in June 1980

The man on the right of the frame is pictured walking past the National Westminster Bank.

8. Goodramgate, York, 1980

9. Coney Street, June 1980

Woolworth's is on the left, Burton on the right.

10. Low Petergate, June 1980

On the left-hand side of the frame is H Morley and Sons, a printers which was established in 1703. This firm was also a publisher and produced guidebooks to the city. The firm was taken over in the 60s and 70s by W Sessions. In the distance is Young's Hotel which claimed to be the birthplace of Guy Fawkes. It is now the Guy Fawkes Hotel.