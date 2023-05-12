Sleeper will play The Crescent on August 30 as part of a project by the National Lottery and UK charity the Music Venue Trust to support independent venues across the nation.

The band rose to fame during the 1990s, with their music also featuring in the soundtrack of cult hit film Trainspotting.

Under the initiative, the charity has said it will bring 150 gigs to 130 locations across the UK as part of a “unique Eurovision legacy”.

Rock band October Drift have also been announced to play in York as part of the initiative.

They will play at the Fulford Arms on September 4.

The initiative was launched with a special free concert for 15,000 people in the Eurovision Village on Wednesday night (May 10).

Speaking about the tour, Louise Wener of Sleeper said: “All those amazing grassroots venues allowed Sleeper to grow.

“Touring the country, crowds right in front of our faces, it’s how we learned to be a live band. They’re part of our history.

“Part of every great band’s history. You can’t have one without the other.

“There’s nothing like the intimacy and buzz you get in a smaller venue.

“Reconnecting with clubs we played coming up in the 90s is exciting.

“Supporting them now feels more important than it’s ever been."

Tickets go on sale on May 15 at 10am via Ticketmaster.