For those who really enjoy gardening, you might have even started sewing seeds for this year’s vegetable selection that you have decided to grow from home.

As the warmer months begin to creep in, a trip to the garden centre is always a good idea, whether for lunch with friends or to browse seasonal flowers.

To help you decide what garden centre to visit in North Yorkshire to achieve your garden goals, we have put together a selection of the best garden centres in the region according to Google Reviews.

Each garden centre has a minimum rating of 4.0.

Some of the best garden centres in North Yorkshire

Dean's Garden Centre

Location: Stockton on the Forest, York, YO32 9UE

Rating: 4.5/5

One customer who recently visited Dean’s Garden Centre wrote: “Got all my plants for my new raised border from Deans and I am just delighted with quality and health of the plants. Such a great variety too, very impressed.

“The friendly staff and great advice I always receive makes this an outstanding place to visit.

“I had all my plants and compost delivered and the delivery guys were really happy to take it all to the bottom of my garden, which was much appreciated.

“The cafe is so nice too, love it here, thank you to all the wonderful staff who always go above and beyond.

Selby Garden Centre

Location: Hull Road, Osgodby, Selby, YO8 5HG

Rating: 4.4/5

This reviewer posted: “Spring plants now out plus lots of choices of trees, bushes and apple/plum/pear trees.

“Good choice of garden furniture, bird tables and food etc. Plenty of choice of indoor and outdoor plants and pots.

“The cafe is excellent with a great choice of local stock. The Black Pudding Pork Pie and sausage roll are a must. Plenty of parking with a dew disabled spots.”

Daleside Nurseries Ltd

Location: Ripon Road, Killinghall, Harrogate, HG3 2AY

Rating: 4.5/5

A visitor said: “Beautiful plants, came across it by accident whilst on holiday, yes we bought some plants to take home, great selection and very healthy. Well worth a visit.”

Victoria Farm Garden Centre

Location: Guisborough Road, Whitby, YO21 1TL

Rating: 4.3/5

A person left this review: “Not only is it a garden centre for all your garden needs it has a lovely little cafe run by the happiest and lovely staff you will meet.

“Always happy to see you with a warm greeting and a smile on their face the food is amazing and the little cafe has some good views of the Whitby Abby .”

Castle Howard Garden Centre

Location: Castle Howard Garden Centre, York, YO60 7BY

Rating: 4.5/5

One customer was pleased with their visit, saying: “A gorgeous place to visit both inside and out.

“Gardens have a great variety of flowers and shrubs. Well thought out play area for big and small kids. Added bonus is the lake, just beautiful.”

Whitegates Nursery

Location: West Rounton, Northallerton, DL6 2LL

Rating: 4.8/5

This visitor posted: “It's always lovely to spend some time here & the food in the cafe is delicious.

“At my most recent visit I had Eggs Benedict from the breakfast menu - it didn't disappoint.

“The cakes are always very nice too. All the staff are friendly & helpful.

“I nearly always come away with something new for the garden, as there is a great range of products.”

Thirsk Garden Centre and Coffee Shop

Location: Blakey Lane, Thirsk, YO7 3AB

Rating: 4.3/5

A recent user said: “The centre is great well stocked with all your garden needs, the staff very knowledgable, and so helpful and kind, they helped me into my car with very heavy items, and they gave their time to help my granddaughter with her school project and after buying and filling my car for me, i went to the cafe and had a lovely coffee and some great cake. Such a lovely and friendly place to shop.”