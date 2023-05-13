It has been more than two decades since the UK hosted the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, with a win by Katrina and the Waves securing the event for Birmingham in 1997.

The 67th Grand Final commences tonight live in Liverpool, with Mae Muller, 25, representing the UK with her track 'I Wrote a Song'.

So what are your plans? Are you travelling to Liverpool to watch it live? Are you hosting or attending any parties? Or are you planning to watch it at home?

Will you be heading to either of the two York cinemas, City Screen in Coney Street and Everyman in Blossom Street, which are both screening the final and hosting parties?

Let us know your plans below, and have a great evening whatever you do!