Initially designed as a bespoke solution for a defence project, the new variant was developed into a full addition to the North Yorkshire manufacturer’s range in response to a growth in the number of installations requiring heavy-duty quad solutions.

The new Emperor Quad is available in seven sizes, covering cable diameters ranging from 19mm to 49mm. Its addition to the range means Emperor cable cleats are now available to suit single, trefoil and quad cable configurations; Ellis Patents can claim a solution readily available for every situation where a cable cleat needs to deliver the highest level of short circuit withstand.

Kelly Brown, Ellis Patents sales director, said: “We’re justifiably proud of the longevity of our success – and we work extremely hard to maintain it. One of the key factors behind it is that we never rest on our laurels. Instead, we continually review our product range in the markets we operate in, and those we’re considering moving into. If we identify changing or new requirements, then we take the steps needed to meet them.”

Ellis Patents has a strong, in-house research and development department that has a proven track record in taking product enquiries from initial CAD design through to prototyping, 3D modelling, testing and eventual production and manufacture. This enables the company to fill any gaps it notices or finds developing in the market and design and develop fully bespoke solutions for live developments.

Manufactured in type 316L stainless steel, Ellis’ Emperor cleats feature an integral LSF zero halogen polymeric liner and base pad that protects and cushions cables during short circuit conditions. In addition, they are quick and easy to install – especially the Twist Foot options, which allow them to be secured into place in seconds with just the twist of a screw.

“Market feedback is always key to Ellis’ product development, so it’s great to introduce a new product in direct responseto customer demand,” added Kelly. “We’re delighted that the launch of Emperor Quad has already been met with great enthusiasm from our customers

For further information on Ellis Patents, its inhouse capabilities and its newly extended Emperor range of cable cleats visit www.ellispatents.co.uk or call 01944 758395.