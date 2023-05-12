It is to be hoped therefore she has listened to citizens who are keen to see alien shipping containers on Council owned land in Piccadilly be removed next year, as agreed, to make way for much needed affordable housing.

The shipping containers are in the Central Historic Core Conservation Area. They were only supposed to be in place for three years but have twice been allowed to stay, despite continually causing a nuisance to neighbours and despite a much vaunted promise of shared profits never materialising.

It takes time for plans to be drawn up and contracts put in place to get housing projects on site. Work on that needs to start now to be able to construct much needed new homes as soon as the Spark lease expires on 1 November 2024.

Or will there be yet another excuse why the “temporary” permission for shipping containers will again be extended for a third time?

Matthew Laverack,

Architect,

Lord Mayors Walk, York

Over to Labour - show us you keep your promises

In the words of Meat Loaf “You took the words right out of my mouth” Judith.

I was just considering writing in the same, when I saw your 'May I remind Andy D’Agorne - you lost!' (Letters May 11), and needed to reinforce your comments.

I find it fascinating that despite such a resounding defeat, both the Greens and the Conservatives do not or cannot recognise that the majority, (yes I know that word is becoming eroded) voted with their pens and said enough is enough.

Over to you now Labour councillors, show us you mean to keep your promises.

L Heslop,

Heworth, York

York could do with MORE councillors

I HAVE always thought the US Senate was the ultimate in nonsensical democracy, with equal membership (two each) for sizeable countries like California and spacious villages like Vermont. I still do, but the City of York Council is in contention.

The 21 wards have one, two or three councillors, depending on population.

Of these, five have electorates of well under 2,000. Four, on the other hand, have nearly 11,000 voters each, with Micklegate coming easily top with 12,527.

Two others are not far short of 10,000.

Obviously a ratio of one to three is not nearly enough to cover the democratic deficit in the larger wards, and representation is skewed accordingly. In a city which often produces close results, this matters a lot.

Presumably this imbalance is due to extension of the city boundaries and to population movements, but some effort at parity is needed.

No one much wants to see yet more councillors, but one extra seat, certainly in Micklegate and preferably the other three largest wards, would make things fairer short of a wholesale redrawing of ward boundaries.

Peter Hollindale

Grange Garth, York

Did Johnson tell the truth?

IN response to Mr Rickerby's letter suggesting Starmer is less than honest. This is a bit rich after Johnson's reign, a man who could possibly spell "truth" but as to understanding what it means is totally beyond his ability.

B. Ledger,

Copmanthorpe, York