The Eurovision Grand Final will be back in the UK today (May 13) in Liverpool, after Sam Ryder finished as runner-up to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra last year. As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, the winning country is unable to host this year’s event.

The last time the event was hosted in the UK was in Birmingham in 1998, following Katrina and the Waves’ victory with Love Shine a Light in 1997.

But back in 1982, the Eurovision final was hosted in Harrogate thanks to Bucks Fizz triumphing with Making Your Mind Up in 1981.

Read Next:

The BBC broadcast of the 1982 final, presented by Jan Leeming, began with a map of Europe and the words "Where is Harrogate?" popping up across the screen in the languages of the 18 countries taking part that year.

The map then zoomed into where Harrogate is located, and showed the viewers scenes of the town, including the Spring flower show that year, the the Valley Gardens, and guests flocking to the live final in the town centre.

A short film of the “beautiful Yorkshire countryside surrounding Harrogate” was presented to viewers after the acts finished their performances, and included Castle Howard, the Knaresborough Viaduct, Ripon, the Bronte parsonage in Haworth and Fountain’s Abbey.

You can watch the full broadcast here, or skip ahead to one hour and 26 minutes in.

Harrogate tried to secure the honour as the host city again in 1998.

Maybe if Mae Muller wins for the UK again this year, North Yorkshire will have the chance to hold the event again.