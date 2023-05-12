The ban on blue badge parking in November 2021 has caused fury among disability activists in the city and further afield.

Councillors from the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition implemented the ban but were voted out of power in the May local elections.

The Green Party was particularly affected, losing all three of its seats on the City of York Council.

The former deputy leader of the council Andy D’Agorne of the Green Party regrets how the controversial policy went down.

“We certainly regret the impact that changes to access for blue badge drivers and passengers have had, and the way that they were brought in straight after the first lockdown,” he said.

“As we said in our manifesto, we support a review of the arrangements, working with the access officer and disability groups to find the best way to provide access for those who need it while maintaining vital public safety which will be provided by the new barriers.”

Labour, which now controls the council with a majority of one, committed to reversing the ban and campaigned on the issue leading to the local elections.

The Liberal Democrats have 19 councillors and may vote against any reversal of the party’s policy, which made room for counter-terrorism measures.

Labour is unlikely to need help to get the policy over the line, but it has support from the Conservatives’ three councillors nonetheless.

Cllr Chris Steward, the newly elected leader of the Conservative Group on the City of York Council, said: “We totally support the reversal.

“I think it was the wrong thing to bring it in and we will work with Labour to get that done”.

James Moore, 51, is a journalist who has written about how the blue badge ban affected him on two trips to York this and last summer.

He has used a wheelchair since February 2011 when he was hit by a lorry in London where he lives.

“I can manage a few steps on crutches,” he said.

“I worked within it and was able to because I had my family around to help.

“But I saw the effects of it and it was just awkward getting around cobbled streets when we couldn’t get as close as we would have liked.

“For others with more serious disabilities, it just makes the situation impossible”.

Mr Moore said the people who campaigned for the reversal of the ban are “remarkable” and “had an impact on the result”.

He added: “I would be delighted to see it reversed.”