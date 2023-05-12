One driver was praised for his “cool and calm” handling of a medical emergency.

The other, for still clocking in for his shift despite braking his ankle in a motorcycle crash on his way to work because he did not want “customers waiting for their buses”.

Coastliner’s Mariusz Losinski, and York and Country’s Karl Spencer are both celebrating after being named among parent firm Transdev’s award winners of the ‘Pride of the North Cup’.

The award recognises drivers who receive the most positive feedback from customers.

A Transdev spokesperson said Malton-based Mariusz was nominated by one of his customers on board Coastliner’s 840 from Leeds and York to Whitby, for his “cool and calm handling” of a medical emergency during a journey over the North York Moors.

Mariusz Losinski (Image: TransDev)

One customer who was on the bus said: “We had just left Thornton-le-Dale and began the climb up onto the Moors – before we got to The Fox and Rabbit Inn, there was a medical emergency downstairs.

“The driver (Mariusz) dealt with the situation quickly, making a phone call to the bus company. Unfortunately, the situation worsened and the driver had to call 999 to request an ambulance on behalf of the poorly passenger. The paramedics arrived and we continued our journey.

“On my return journey from Sleights two days later, the same driver told me that the passenger had been airlifted to hospital to get the medical assistance he needed. I could tell that this driver really cared about his passengers - his general attitude was happy and friendly, and his customer service was great.”

The bus firm also presents its Transdev Honours to a single champion from each of its depots across the north.

York-based bus driver Karl Spencer was put forward for a Transdev Honours award by his managers Kel Pizzuti and Adam Emmott after he was involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work in the early hours.

Kel said: “Not wanting to leave our drivers standing outside the gate and our customers waiting for their buses, Karl picked himself up and got back on his badly damaged bike to make it to work and open up.

Karl Spencer (Image: TransDev)

“Amazingly, not only did Karl manage to make it in – he did so with a severely broken ankle and was pouring with blood from his other injuries. We’re impressed and eternally grateful that he put the needs of the business and its customers before himself.

“Karl is now at home recovering after surgery to his ankle and is raring to go back into the hot seat. He’s a truly deserving winner, and an enormous asset to our team.”

Customers can nominate any driver they feel has gone the extra mile to give them an amazing journey by emailing: PrideoftheNorthCup@transdevbus.co.uk.