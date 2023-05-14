Jon Noble was up before the crack of dawn to capture these magnificent photos of these colourful kingfishers.

Jon shared the photos in our Press Camera Club on Facebook and posted: "Kingfishers, East Yorkshire this morning. Well worth getting up at 4am!"

Kingfishers are small - about the size of a robin - and move fast, so prove a particular challenge to photograph.

So well done Jon, and thanks for sharing the fruits of your early morning venture.

Camera Club members have spoilt us in recent weeks with their photos, including a range of images of red squirrels in North Yorkshire.

