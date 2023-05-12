Train passengers are warned to plan journeys ahead of time this weekend as union members go on strike.
Train driver members of the Aslef union at more than a dozen train operators walked out today (Friday, May 12), and will again tomorrow (Saturday, May 13).
The union's general secretary Mick Whelan says the government has stalled negotiations over pay for the last four months.
The union has also planned industrial action on May 31 and June 3, the day of the FA Cup final in Wembley.
Members of the RMT union will also strike on Saturday, affecting thousands of Eurovision fans travelling to the song contest's Grand Final in Liverpool.
Rail passengers planning to travel today and tomorrow have been advised to check journeys before setting off, and are reminded that trains will also be impacted on Sunday morning.
The operators Northern or Transpennine Express, which run through York station, are not running any services today and have limited services tomorrow, while LNER has reduced services on both days.
Mr Whelan told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Aslef had not planned for the Friday walkout to clash with Eurovision.
He said: “Strangely enough, I don’t really watch Eurovision, I didn’t know they had semi-finals.
"If we were targeting Eurovision we would have done Friday, Saturday and Sunday."
