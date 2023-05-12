Number three Blea Moor Cottage, in Whernside, North Yorkshire, has been dubbed one Britain’s most remote homes and can’t be accessed by car.

The three-bed cottage has seen its asking price slashed by £50,000 due to the location.

Originally, the ramshackle home, which is in one of the most far-out parts of the Yorkshire Dales, was put on sale for £300,000 last summer by estate agents Fisher Hopper.

But due to its unique location, it struggled to sell and saw its asking price reduced to £250,000.

Speaking about the sale, Darren Spratt, of agents Fisher Hopper, said: "Someone presented an offer which the vendor has accepted so solicitors are now working on conveyancing.

"We’re not going to give too much information until he has secured the property."

There is also currently no mains services available in the house.

But the cottage boasts incredible views all around, and is located near to a stream.

It also sits on the Three Peaks Challenge route and will have a high footfall, as around 200,000 people attempt the treacherous challenge each year – with many others tackling the Whernside mountain alone.

There are three bedrooms in the cottage. There are two double bedrooms and one smaller double bedroom, with a window to the front

While the cottage does not include parking, a car can be left at nearby Ribblehead Viaduct, 26 miles south east of Kendal. However the 20 minute journey can be done with a 4X4 or quad bike.

A description on Rightmove from agents Fisher Hopper reads: "Exciting renovation project in a stunningly beautiful location.

"Three Bleamoor Cottages is a former railway worker’s home situated on the main hiking path up Whernside, in the Yorkshire Dales.

"Adjacent to the famous Settle to Carlisle railway line above Ribblehead, the property presents an interesting investment, with a range of potential commercial opportunities apparent: private holiday home; unique AirBnB style experience; bunkhouse or refreshment stop on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge route.

"Plans will be subject to the necessary consents – this is in the heart of the National Park – but for the right buyer with vision, there is great potential here."