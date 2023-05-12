North Yorkshire Police said at around 1am today (May 12), officers received a call about a 4x4 vehicle in a field and a high-powered torch being used near Kilburn.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Officers responded immediately and found a group of five men on the side of the road with two dogs, one of which was attacking a badger.

"As soon as police arrived, the men got into a black Jeep Cherokee and made off at speed, abandoning the dogs as they did so.

WARNING: Some readers may find the image below upsetting.

The badger was sadly killed during the incident (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"Officers searched the area, and soon located the car off the A170 near Felixkirk. The five men inside were arrested on suspicion of wilfully killing a badger, an offence under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.

"The two dogs were taken to a secure location to be looked after and the Jeep was also seized. A dead badger was found at the scene.

"The five suspects, who are from the Stockton-in-Tees area, remain in custody at this time while police enquiries continue."

Anyone who is aware of suspicious activity in rural areas, for example, vehicles or high-powered torches in unusual or unexpected locations, is urged to report it to the police.

Dial 101, press 1 and pass the information to our Force Control Room, or if you see a crime in progress, dial 999.