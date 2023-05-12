The letter was sent from the musician to his then bandmate and the actress, after they met while the Beatles were studying meditation under Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India, in the late 1960s.

In an interview with David Sheff of Playboy in 1980 Lennon explained how he wrote the song ‘Dear Prudence’ for Mia Farrow’s sister, Prudence Farrow, while in India.

Lennon said the then 20-year-old would spend long hours mediating alone at the retreat and the song was written to encourage her to join in with the group’s fun.

Dear Prudence featured on the Beatles’ 1968 the White Album (Image: Newsquest)

Dear Prudence featured on the Beatles’ 1968 the White Album and returned to the charts in 1983 when it was covered by Siouxsie and the Banshees.

The letter from McCartney to Lennon and Mia Farrow reads: “'Hello John + Mia,

“Everything here is still going very well, we do miss you though, George and Ringo have both done, five hours (of meditation), but we've only done two hours we're hoping to do longer ones before we leave.

“The weather here is very warm. Jane loves it no complaints about the mosquitoes, I think though the Maharishi is gonna build a swimming pool!

“Much love see you soon! Paul McCartney.”

The letter from Paul McCartney to John Lennon and Mia Farrow (Image: Ryedale Auctioneers)

McCartney’s letter is to go under the hammer at Ryedale Auctioneers, in Kirkbymoorside, during the sale - which takes place on May 19 and 20.

A viewing of the items is to take place on May 18.

The letter comes with a certificate of authenticity from Heroes and Legends and is estimated to go for between £1,000 - £2,000.

Alongside it is a signed pre 1948 photograph of Marilyn Monroe.

The photograph shows the iconic actress posing in front of hills and is signed in blue ink with ‘'Love & Kisses Marilyn Monroe’.

The signed photograph of Marilyn Monroe (Image: Ryedale Auctioneers)

The photograph of Marilyn Monroe comes with a certificate of authenticity (Image: Ryedale Auctioneers)

It is estimated to be sold for between £3,000 - £5,000 and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Further items include two rare ‘Caterpillar Club’ badges awarded to Sergeant W. Hopper, along with a certificate of membership to the club.

The Caterpillar Club is an informal association of people who have successfully used a parachute to bail out of a disabled aircraft.

The Caterpillar Club’ badges awarded to Sergeant W. Hopper (Image: Ryedale Auctioneers)

After authentication by the parachute maker, applicants receive a membership certificate and a distinctive lapel pin.

It was founded in 1922 and branches remain active today.

The Caterpillar Club was founded in 1922 and branches remain active today (Image: Ryedale Auctioneers)

The badges are estimated to reach £1,200 - £1,600 at auction.

