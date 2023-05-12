FOLLOWING the government's announcement that they intend reducing the workload on the NHS doctors by authorising pharmacists to prescribe certain prescription drugs I thought an incident I had a few months ago might throw a dark cloud over the idea.
An elderly neighbour, just turned 90 was complaining about a painful ear.
Rather than going to the doctors and wasting their time I went to the local chemist to ask for advice - only to be told that he would have to make an appointment to see the pharmacist and there would be a charge of £15 for the examination.
So will visiting a pharmacy for a prescription involve a charge?
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,
York
---
GET IN TOUCH
Have you paid £15 to see a pharmacist in York? Get in touch with newsdesk at newsdesk@thepress.co.uk
Or send your views to letters@thepress.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here