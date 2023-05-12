An elderly neighbour, just turned 90 was complaining about a painful ear.

Rather than going to the doctors and wasting their time I went to the local chemist to ask for advice - only to be told that he would have to make an appointment to see the pharmacist and there would be a charge of £15 for the examination.

So will visiting a pharmacy for a prescription involve a charge?

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

