There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 638 people had died in the area by April 27 – up from 633 on the week before.

They were among 19,585 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (May 11) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 191,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 27.