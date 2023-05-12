North Yorkshire Police officers said the incident happened at around 3.25pm on Wednesday (May 10). It happened in Tang Hall Lane with the junction of Burniston Grove - and involved an 11-year-old boy on a blue cycle colliding with a black Infiniti car.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Thankfully there were no reported injuries and everyone involved remained at scene to be spoken to by police.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or either involved party prior to it, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"In particular, police are appealing for any dashcam footage that may have captured the collision."

If you can help, please email joe.moisley@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230083716.