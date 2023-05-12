As reported by The Press on Thursday, the University of York said it had been "forced to conclude" that its resident oversized mallard Long Boi must have died after being missing for several weeks.

Fans of Long Boi, who once quacked live on Greg James’s Radio 1 show and inspired a line of merchandise, called for funeral arrangements to be made for him.

One social media user wrote: “Rest In Pond old buddy, I'm officially calling for a campus-wide funeral at this point.”

Another user said: “Long Boi of York, king of all ducks and longest of bois, in the fourth year of his reign, has died.

“Nations across the world mourn his passing amid uncertainty over whether humanity will ever again bear witness to a boi as great and long as him.”

A further mourner said: “I feel like he needs his own statue on the campus. Happy to contribute to make this happen. Fly hi longboi.”

Another mourner said: "Longboi for VC. Longboi for PM. Longboi is love, Longboi is life."

One added: "RIP Long Boi, proud son of York."

And one simply said:"Rest in Peace, you improbable mallard."

Meanwhile, BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James is reported to have paid tribute to the mallard on Thursday’s Radio 1 breakfast show, announcing plans for a quack-a-long ceremony.

“It’s not a minute’s silence because that’s not what Long Boi would have wanted,” James is understood to have said.