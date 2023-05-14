But Facebook has since apologised and admitted the response was a mistake.

Darran Walker, who lives in Barmby Moor, often visits war memorials and graves to pay his respects and maintain the sites.

Earlier this week, he visited Selby Cemetery to tend to the memorial to two RAF airmen, as well as Edith Calvert and her 10-year-old daughter Jean, who lost their lives on May 11, 1944, when a Halifax bomber hit the spire of St James the Apostle Church in Selby and crashed onto houses in Portholme Drive.

After his visit, he chose to share it on Facebook.

Darran said: "A gentleman Dave Kirkham sent flowers for one of the RAF lads, so I posted a thank you on his timeline, including photos of the RAF Riccall memorial and the plaque in St James which commemorates the tragedy.

The memorial plaque Darran posted a picture of on Facebook (Image: Darran Walker)

"Immediately I received a warning from Facebook regarding each photo saying that they 'went against their community standards and contained hate speech'. I disagreed with their decision."

Darran reported the warning to Facebook and demanded answers from the platform. He then received a reply, which included an apology from Facebook.

Darran added: "I was a bit bewildered - especially as the memorial plaque is in St James. I couldn't imagine the church having anything that was regarded as 'hate speech'.

"I later received a reply which read 'sorry that we got it wrong, we've reviewed your post and it does agree with our community standards and is back on Facebook'."

Darran is renowned in York and surrounding areas for visiting military graves with his dog, Sam, who sadly passed away in April.

Following Sam's death, Darran was contacted by the RAF, who wished to organise a "fitting farewell" for their popular mascot.

It was arranged for his ashes to be carried on board a vintage RAF Jeep from Clifford's Tower, escorted by riders from the Royal British Legion and Hull Scooter Club on Saturday, April 8.

Sam the RAF mascot sadly died in March (Image: Supplied)

Sam was adopted into the ranks of the RAF, whom he proudly paraded alongside for 10 years. He was a regular sight at all the parades in York dressed in his own RAF uniform and showing off the real medals he was presented with.

Sam and Darran also helped to build memorials with the RAF, two of them in York - at Joseph Rowntree Theatre and St Barnabas Church.

"Sam had an amazing life, he was loved by thousands," Darran said.