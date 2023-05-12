As The Press reported earlier this year, THOR’S bar will have two locations in York again this Summer with SOL AST in the grounds of the Principal York hotel opening in a fortnight on Friday, May 26 from 5pm.

They will be in the gardens throughout the Summer until Sunday, August 27.

Their second pop-up bar will open on Parliament Street on Friday, June 16.

Amanda Monaghan, Director of Thor's Sol Ast, said: "We can’t wait to be back in our home town.

"We’re ready to dust off the Viking ships and celebrate Summer in our favourite locations, along with our ‘street food’ friends.

"We’ll be in Parliament St with the Thor's Orangery, with its open atrium, real trees, lots of greenery and of course our famous and toasty fire pits.

"We’ll also be at the Principal Hotel, with our usual beautiful tent and all the outdoor space you’ll need for a hot Summer.”

Amanda Monaghan described Thor's as the place for ‘glamorous get togethers, inspired by luxe-Ibiza vibes’.

They’ll have cabanas, a ‘naked tipi’, drinks menu designed for Summer, bespoke Thor's playlist and delicious feasts by local Frango Eduardo.

At Thor's tipi in Parliament Street, guests are invited to soak up the bustle of the city centre whilst relaxing under the stylish atrium.

Boz McFadden, Thor's Mixologist, said: "The famous fire pits will return for cosy evenings, alongside live music each week.

"Guests will also be able to feed their souls, by feasting on the finest street food offering thanks to local street food vendors, including Yuzu Street Food, York Roast Co and Millers Fish and Chips.

"We’re creating a diverse drinks menu and of course there’ll be our famous frozen cocktails which always go down a storm - Including a Bay Breeze and Thor’s Tiki. We’ll also have our favourite local drinks on offer, including Cool Citra by Ainsty Ales and Gins by Hooting Owl."

The summer opening times will be: The Principal Hotel, 12pm to 11pm with last orders at 10.30pm; Parliament Street, 10am to 10pm with last orders at 9pm). Both are card payment only.