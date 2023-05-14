Give up?

Well the common thread is the University of York.

Award-winning scriptwriter Sally Wainwright OBE, who penned Happy Valley as well as Last Tango in Halifax, studied English literature and creative writing at the university, while Peter Lord, a co-founder of Aardman Animations studio which brought us Wallace and Gromit, graduated with a BA in English in 1976. He went on to co-direct Chicken Run with Nick Park and earned an Oscar nomination for The Pirates! Band of Misfits.

Scriptwriter Sally Wainwright studied at York (Image: NQ)

As for Dragon's Den, current Dragon Sara Davies MBE graduated from the university with a first class business degree in 2006. She is the founder and owner of Crafter's Companion, a company she started while a student at the university of York.

The trio are just many of the household names and celebrities who are alumni of the university.

Other glittering graduates include TV comedian Harry Enfield, known for his shows including Harry Enfield and Chums. He began studying here in 1979, graduating with a BA in politics in 1982. During his three years in York he discovered Marxism and met the man who gave him his first comedy break at the Edinburgh Fringe. Harry returned to York in 2016 as part of Vauxhall Astra's Great British Legends series, which profiled the country's best-loved personalities in comedy, sport and entertainment.

Child psychologist, author, and TV presenter, Tanya Byron, is another note-worthy graduate of York, gaining her degree in psychology in 1989. She is best known for her work as a child therapist on television shows Little Angels and The House of Tiny Tearaways.

Dragon Sara Davies studied at the University of York

Greg Dyke has notched up some top jobs since leaving York with a degree in politics in 1974. Not only has be been Director General of the BBC and Head of the Football Association and chairman of the BFI, he is currently the chair of Make It York.

Several well-known politicians have graduated from the university including Harriet Harman, the veteran Labour MP who has been deputy leader of the Labour Party, acting leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition as well as Shadow Deputy Prime Minister. She graduated in 1972 with a BA in politics. Former York Central Labour MP Sir Hugh Bayley, who served in the government of Tony Blair, is also an alumnus, gaining a BPhil in South African Studies in 1977. He was knighted in the 2015 New Year Honours.

Many best-selling authors are also included in the university's alumni. Leading the way is Jung Chang, author of Wild Swans, a captivating account of her family's life in Communist China which sold 10 million copies worldwide. She gained a PhD in linguistics from York in 1982.

---

* Are you a University of York graduate who studied alongside a student who went on to make a name for themselves? Tell us your story. Get in touch via email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk

---

Other graduates who went on to become successful authors include the late Helen Dunmore (BA English, 1973) and the Booker-prize winning writer Graham Swift (DPhil 1973) as well as Anthony Horowitz (BA English, 1977), the celebrated screenwriter and novelist best known for TV drama Foyle's War, children and young adult novels such as the Alex Rider and Diamond Brothers series, and for writing modern-day Bond stories based on the unpublished material of Ian Fleming.

Marina Lewycka, the award-winning author of author A Short History of Tractors in Ukrainian, which was translated into 35 languages, graduated with a BPhil in English literature in 1970.

Author and Guardian writer Linda Grant read English at York, gaining her BA in 1975. Journalist Peter Hitchens graduated in 1973 with a BA in philosophy and politics. The current associate editor at the Daily Mirror and political commentator Kevin Maguire is also a politics graduate from York.

Greg Dyke who studied at York

Another creative voice to graduate from the uni was the late Victor Lewis-Smith, best known as a TV critic. He had quite the time as a student at York, during which he was arrested, convicted and fined £20 for causing a public disturbance after climbing up scaffolding at York Minster in the middle of the night and reciting the adhan Islamic call to prayer from a ledge, having previously played I Do Like to Be Beside the Seaside on the cathedral's organ. When asked in the magistrates' court hearing if he had anything to say, he replied: "All my leftwing friends told me they were beaten up by the police when they were in custody. But nothing of the sort happened to me. What am I to tell them when we next meet?".

Another famous name connected to the university is Christine Hamilton, television personality and wife of former Tory MP Neil Hamilton. Christine studied sociology, graduating in 1971.

Musically, one name worth adding to the list is Rollo Armstrong, founding member of Faithless and successful producer who has worked with a host of A-list popstars including Pet Shop Boys, Simply Red, R. Kelly, U2, Moby, Tricky, Suede, and the singer Dido - who is his younger sister. He graduated in philosophy and English in 1988. While at York, he was an active member of the student radio station URY.

Leading soprano Rebecca Newman is also a York graduate, taking her BA in philosophy, politics and economics in 2007.

Rebecca Newman, who is a graduate of York She has a number-one classical album to her name, toured with Russell Watson, sung with Alfie Boe, and is the force behind the annual York Proms in Museum Gardens. In 2019 she stood unsuccessfully for the Labour party in the city council elections in the ward where she lived, Rawcliffe and Clifton Without.