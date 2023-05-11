North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews from York, Acomb and Tadcaster, along with the incident support unit, responded to reports of a 90-year-old male who had "pressed the accelerator instead of the brake" - resulting in his Ford Focus crashing into a village hall and a residential premises in Skelton at around 11.45am today (May 11).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The driver, who was medically trapped in the vehicle, was walked out by paramedics and taken to hospital by road ambulance.

"The crews stabilised the vehicle and made the scene safe. This incident was then handed over to a structural engineer."