Reece Callum Davidson, 24, of Carr Lane, Acomb, was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for a further 39 months and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

David Shaffi, 36, of York, was jailed for 32 weeks after he admitted indecent exposure, criminal damage to a police vehicle and failure to attend court. He was put on the sex offenders’ register for seven years and ordered to pay £243.80 compensation, a £187 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Gary Maddison, 64, of central York, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to damaging four wine bottles. He was ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Kyle Christopher Illingworth, 32, of no fixed address, York, was jailed for 10 weeks after he admitted assaulting a police emergency worker, making two nuisance phones calls and possessing a Class C drug. He was ordered to pay the police officer £120 compensation.