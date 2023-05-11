This five-bedroomed 18th century farmhouse, complete with an attached three bedroomed cottage, self-catering ‘glamping’ accommodation and courtyard wedding venue is situated in the village of Hunmanby, on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors and close to Filey Bay.

The property is set in three acres of gardens, which includes a pond, small meadow, woodland, a formal garden, and a large and well-established kitchen garden, both suitable for growing fruit and vegetables and keeping livestock.

Perfect for those seeking a “beautiful home, profitable business, peace and fresh sea air, all set in a rural but acceptable coastal location”, the farmstead is currently on the market for £1.75 million.

The courtyard. (Image: Chris Halliday)

The farmhouse has been a popular destination for yoga and wellness retreats.

Overlooking the kitchen garden is a large summerhouse, which could make the ideal yoga studio.

Also included is an array of ancillary outbuildings, including an original stable block and self-catering ‘glamping’ accommodation that has been successfully integrated into the original farm buildings.

This includes cabins, treehouse studios, an apartment, grain store, cottage and summerhouse.

The Grain Store accommodation. (Image: Chris Halliday)

The three-bedroomed cottage, which has previously served as a B&B and a family home, currently operates as a successful holiday let - with the opportunity for further development.

It also houses a popular courtyard wedding venue, and bar ‘The Yorkshireman’.

Situated at the northern tip of the Yorkshire Wolds, the retreat is suited to those interested in an outdoor lifestyle – including walking, cycling, sea swimming and sailing – and has good transport links to York and Malton.

Selling due to retirement, the farmstead’s current owners said: “This is an outstanding home and business for anyone looking for a great lifestyle in the countryside yet close to all amenities.

“We are retiring now but can’t overstate how much we will miss the peace and beauty of this place, hosting our guests and some wonderful family gatherings.”

The Yorkshireman Pub (Image: Chris Halliday)

To view more of the house, visit www.rightmove.co.uk or to book a viewing, contact Rural Scene Estate Agents.