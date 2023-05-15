Dr David Fair, a GP at Jorvik Medical Practice, said that he understood the levels of obesity to be rising worldwide, with the biggest rises in low income and middle-income countries.

But the GP said that the UK has one of the highest obesity rates in Europe and warned how the problem is becoming an “economic emergency” as the government faces the “enormous health costs”.

In York, figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities show an estimated 59.5 per cent of over 18-year-olds in the city were overweight or living with obesity in the year to November 2022.

This is up slightly from 59.3 per cent in 2015-16 when the Sport England Active Lives survey began, which the data is based on.

In addition, an estimated 18.6 per cent adults were obese – a slight increase from 18.3 per cent seven years prior.

'Cost-of-living scandal has seen healthier food prices rocket'

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, said that the “the cost-of-living scandal" has seen the price of healthier foods “rocket”.

The Labour MP raised concern that the rise in energy costs has put further strain on people and meant some are “unwilling and often unable to cook nutritious meals” due to the cost of gas and electric.

She said food prices are facing the fastest annual increase since 1977 and raised concern that the nation’s food shop is “breaking the bank”.

The MP added that buying unhealthier options such as processed, microwavable ready meals is “sometimes the only option left for people and families”, who she said are being “so badly let down by the Tory Prime Minister”.

Dr Fair agreed that a possible reason for the increase in obesity rates is an increased consumption of highly processed fast food and added that average levels of physical exercise are “not increasing to counteract the increased calorie intake”.

Dr Brian McGregor, medical secretary at YOR Local Medical Committee for North Yorkshire, said the rise is down to a “whole range of issues”, which he said included changes in transport and less people walking as part of their commutes.

“There’s no doubt whatsoever that increased weight is associated with a number of illnesses,” he added.

Across England, 63.8 per cent of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight or living with obesity in 2021-22.

'A multi-pronged approach is required'

Dr Fair said: “The solution will require a multi-pronged approach, but it seems to me that focussing on children's diets and exercise habits is likely to be the most cost-effective long-term solution.”

Dr McGregor explained how a new solution has been developed by the NHS to help those living with obesity called the NHS Digital Weight Management Programme.

He encouraged those concerned about being overweight and obese to contact their medical practice for advice but said that the programme is for “managing people with obesity rather than a pound or two overweight”.

On seeking help, Dr McGregor said: “I have been in that position myself so I can speak from experience.

“It can work, but it is a slow process - there’s no quick fix.”

Sharon Stoltz, director of public health at City of York Council, said that helping people achieve and maintain a healthy weight is “one of the biggest challenges facing us nationally, and within York”.

The director referred those looking for ways to lead a healthier lifestyle to make use of the council’s current health programmes.

These includes a health trainer service and free 12-week weight management course delivered in partnership with Slimming World.

More information about the services can be found on the council’s website.