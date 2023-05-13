Monty Tunney, 34, of Outgang Lane, Osbaldwick, was ordered to pay £706 consisting of a £440 fine, a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted at Sheffield Magistrates Court of driving without a full driving licence and without insurance in Doncaster. He was given six penalty points.

Jonathan Andrew Hobson, 59, of Grimston Park, Grimston, Tadcaster, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court of failure to inform police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds. He was given six penalty points.

Two men were convicted at Harrogate Magistrates Court.

Peter Charlton, 28, of Shipton-by-Beningbrough, was convicted of using a mobile phone while driving and was banned from driving for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £344 consisting of a £220 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Tony Kitson, 54, of Hope Street, central York, was banned from driving for six months after he was convicted of driving without insurance and ordered to pay £574 consisting of a £440 fine, a £44 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.