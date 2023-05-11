The 300-year-old Feathers Hotel in Helmsley was named Hotel of the Year at the Coaching Inn Group’s annual awards in Lincoln.

Tracy Worley, General Manager, said it had been a great surprise.

“It never crossed our minds that we would win the award, especially as there are now more than thirty hotels in the group,” said Tracy, who has been General Manager for the past six years.

“We have traditionally been one of the group’s top performers and that is entirely due to my mostly long serving thirty-seven strong team, who all work brilliantly together,” she said.