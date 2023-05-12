Tom Edwards, 29, who lived in Camblesforth, near Selby, died in the early hours of November 17, 2022. The well-known rugby player was found unresponsive in woodland near Barlow by a family friend who identified him to North Yorkshire Police officers.

Coroner Sarah Watson confirmed during an inquest yesterday (May 11) that the cause of death was suicide.

The coroner concluded that Tom's death was a "deliberate act" and that he had the "intention to take his own life".

The coroner offered her deepest condolences to Tom's fiancée Katie and family.

The post-mortem report into Tom's death stated the cause of death was hanging - and the toxicology report returned no significant findings for the inquest.

Tom, who worked as a tree surgeon, was Selby Rugby Union's First XV Captain - and was described as "tough, courageous, considerate and caring” by those who knew him.

Prior to joining Selby RUFC Tom played for Wetherby RUFC.

Following Tom's death, all senior adult club fixtures scheduled to be played on Saturday November 19 were cancelled as a mark of respect.

Tom’s father said that his son's passing had "left massive hole" in their hearts.