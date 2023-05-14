“Unfortunately this has left her very nervous and shy with people she does not know,” a member of staff at the animal home said.

Malia has come a lot since first arriving at the animal home, staff say.

“But she will still need a quiet and patient adopter who will help her overcome her insecurities and show her how to relax and enjoy life,” the staff member said.

Malia has some fur loss, which staff suspect is from overgrooming.

“This is normally down to the stress of living in a multi cat home where all cats simply do not get on with each other,” the staff member said.

“Now she is on her own, she is much more settled and happy and the overgrooming has pretty much subsided.

“Malia is slowly beginning to understand and learn that life with people is not all that bad after all.

“She is beginning to enjoy a fuss and be more relaxed around us.

“Malia will improve much more quickly in a home now so we are looking for her forever home.”

Adopters will need to have a spare room they can make her safe space and keep her in while she settles, staff at the animal home say.

Once she is comfy in her own space she can then venture out and investigate the rest of the house.

She will need adopters who lead a quiet lifestyle and who will let her settle in her own time.

“Malia really does deserve her happy ever after,” the staff member said.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk