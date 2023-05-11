As previously reported in The Press, the Everyman cinema in Blossom Street will be broadcasting the Grand Final live, along with other cinemas across the UK, for the first time on Saturday (May 13).

The City Screen Picture House cinema, in Coney Street, has also confirmed to be screening the show,and promises to hold the, "biggest, brightest, boldest music party of the year on the big screen."

A spokesperson for City Screen said: "Eurovision fans will be able to take to their seats with their friends here at City Screen with our Fabulous host Bailey Bubbles, and then party late into the night in the Riverside Bar."

Guests are encouraged to come in their "best Eurovision fancy dress," and a prize will be awarded to the Best Dressed.

City Screen tickets include a welcome drink of a glass of Prosecco or a pint of Camden Hells, or a soft drink, a shot halfway through, a goodie bag, snacks, and a scorecard to take part in judging the performances.

Tickets, costing £30, are available to purchase from the Visit York website, or in-cinema.

Tickets for the show at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, start from £1,770.

Britain's entry is Mae Muller. This is the first time the UK has hosted Eurovision since 1998, after Katrina and the Waves scored 227 points in Dublin with Love Shine A Light.

This is because last year’s winners Ukraine are unable to due to the ongoing war.