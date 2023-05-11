The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final will be broadcast live in a York cinema for the first time this weekend.
The Everyman cinema in York, in Blossom Street, promises "an evening of Eurovision chaos filled with cocktails, dancing, singalongs, and of course a live screening of the Eurovision final," this Saturday (May 13).
Guests are encouraged to come in their "best Eurovision fancy dress," and a prize will be awarded to the Best Dressed.
Tickets include a welcome drink of a glass of Prosecco or a pint of Camden Hells, or a soft drink, a shot halfway through, a goodie bag, snacks, and a scorecard to take part in judging the performances.
There will be a party in the Riverside Bar, and a "potentially topless DJ" playing Euro-classics.
Tickets are available to purchase from www.everymancinema.com or the Visit York website, with prices from £21.40
Tickets for the real thing, at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, start from £1,770.
Britain's entry is Mae Muller. This is the first time the UK has hosted Eurovision since 1998, after Katrina and the Waves scored 227 points in Dublin with Love Shine A Light.
This is because last year’s winners Ukraine are unable to due to the ongoing war.
